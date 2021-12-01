Ruschel dedicates América-MG’s victory to the survivors of the Chape tragedy – 11/30/2021

Yesterday (29), the tragic plane accident with the Chapecoense delegation completed five years. The only one of the survivors who returned to playing football professionally, left-back Alan Ruschel, currently at América-MG, was much celebrated in his team’s 3-0 victory, precisely over Chape, today (30), at Independência.

He took the field 31 minutes into the second stage, but before that he had already received the affection of his teammates. In the celebration of the third goal, scored by Ademir as a penalty, the entire squad went to celebrate with him, who was still warming up.

“Yesterday was a different day, difficult and heavy for me. I’m a happy guy, straight up and I think they [meus companheiros] felt it and gave me strength. I felt that here is a different club, family, and I feel privileged to be part of it. I just have to thank God for giving me the gift of living once more. I was on the verge of death and what we leave in life are things in people, not things for people. And I want to leave this happiness, this joy. Be an example of a guy who fights and enjoys life. Anyone who knows me knows this. I dedicate this victory to the group and to those people who left us five years ago,” declared the player on the way out of the field to the Premiere.

Before he spoke, Captain Juninho also said that the American cast felt the weight of the date with him. The defensive midfielder insisted on praising his teammate and dedicating the triumph to him.

“Yesterday was a difficult day, he [Ruschel] transmits joy to us. His presence in the cast strengthened my faith, he received a deliverance from death. Yesterday was a deep sadness for him and we felt too much. I wanted to dedicate this victory to him. He has many people to dedicate, president, fans… But the victory is for him, who came to strengthen him, both spiritually and with the group as well. You really enjoy this life that it’s not by chance that you’re alive,” he said alongside Ruschel, also on the field trip.

With the result, Coelho reached 49 points and entered the classification zone for the next Libertadores. The team returns to the field this Sunday (5), at 19:00, when it visits Ceará in the 37th round.