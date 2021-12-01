‘Rust’ Gun Gun Tells Police ‘Didn’t Check Too Much’ Gun Before Fatal Shot | Movie theater

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a low-budget Western gunsmith, was questioned by investigators trying to understand how live bullets were introduced onto the set in New Mexico, where the Baldwin-produced film was shot.

Gun went unsupervised for two hours before being handed over to Alec Baldwin, gunsmith lawyer says

Dave Halls, assistant director of ‘Rust’, says he didn’t make a full inspection of the gun he gave Alec Baldwin

On October 21, director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene in which she was supposed to shoot towards the camera.

According to a statement released on Tuesday (30), Gutierrez-Reed told police that he loaded the Colt .45 with five fake bullets before stopping for lunch.

After lunch, the revolver was removed from a safe and Gutierrez-Reed added another bullet before handing it to another staff member. Soon after, he heard a shot on set.

The gunsmith acknowledged that he “didn’t really check” the gun because it had been stored away during lunch. “We had the gun the whole time before that, and it wasn’t there, and they weren’t even supposed to pull the hammer” from the gun, he explained.

Police seized more than 500 bullets at the filming site, some fake and others suspected to be real.

Investigators on Tuesday shared new details about the possible origin of live bullets. The ammunition used for the production came from various sources, including Seth Kenney, a weapons supplier in the state of Arizona.

1 of 1 Actor Alec Baldwin and director of photography Halyna Hutchins — Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images/AFP; Angela Weiss/AFP Actor Alec Baldwin and director of photography Halyna Hutchins — Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images/AFP; Angela Weiss/AFP

Kenney told police he may have delivered “reloaded ammunition” to the set of “Rust,” a term referring to bullets that are assembled from their component parts, rather than actual mass-produced bullets.

Thell Reed, Gutierrez-Reed’s father and a veteran gunsmith, said he gave Kenney “non-factory-made” ammunition during a film they previously worked on, and that it was not returned.

Prosecutors in the case have not ruled out criminal charges against any of the people involved in the “Rust” tragedy, including Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, who already face at least two civil suits.