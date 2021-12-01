S&P reaffirms Brazil’s BB- rating; stable perspective

The risk rating agency S&P Global reaffirmed Brazil’s foreign currency rating at BB-. The announcement was made this Tuesday night, 30. The prospect of the note from the country is stable.

“Spending pressures and a high interest burden will likely result in slow fiscal consolidation, with net general government debt trending to 75% of GDP by 2024,” says S&P, which assesses the note’s stable outlook assumes that the government will gradually stabilize its recent growth in public debt.

In the statement, the agency reinforces that Brazil recovered faster than expected from the covid-19 crisis in 2020, but that the countrys growth prospects are moderate. For 2021, the projection is for an expansion of 4.8%, followed by an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.8% in 2022, 2.0% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.

PEC of Precatório

Commenting on the PEC that the precatory share and modifies the calculation of the spending ceiling, S&P Global assesses that the proposal illustrates Brazil’s “long-standing” difficulty in controlling public accounts. The agency reaffirmed the country’s foreign currency rating at BB- tonight and maintained the note’s stable outlook.

“The government is trying to amend Brazil’s Constitution to marginally modify its spending cap law to allow for greater investments in social programs, as well as making partial payments in 2022 on growing liabilities from court decisions. Spending ceiling changes illustrate the longstanding difficulties in controlling and reducing the fiscal deficit in a sustainable way. More than 90% of budget spending is non-discretionary, reflecting commitments to various mandatory spending programs and other revenues,” S&P said.

Analysts at the agency also presented two scenarios for the future of credit assessment in Brazil.

They said a downgrade would be possible in the next two years if fiscal results come in worse than expected, signaling a weaker institutional capacity to implement corrective measures for public finances. “A looser fiscal consolidation trajectory could also support high inflation and reduce monetary flexibility,” S&P commented.

On the other hand, in a positive scenario, an upgrade of the Brazilian rating is possible if there is a combination of higher-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, as well as a “significantly better” fiscal performance.

Elections

The S&P Global rating agency said it expects “broad continuity” in Brazil’s main economic policies after the 2022 elections.

“Brazilian politics will be driven by the October 2022 national elections for president, national congress and governors. We expect broad continuity in key economic policies after the elections.

The new administration is likely to face a fragmented legislature, reinforcing the need for pragmatic policies. So far, the two main presidential candidates are President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula da Silva,” says S&P, in a statement.

Commenting on the characteristics of the Brazilian legislature, S&P assesses that the country has limited capacity to advance the structural reforms necessary to achieve faster growth and reduce government debt levels.

“Brazil is a stable democracy with extensive checks and balances, including an active judiciary. It enjoys political stability and continuity in major economic policies. However, its political system imposes the need to build a broad consensus to pass a law”, says the agency.

“The combination of such an institutional setting and a highly fragmented Congress with many political parties often delays or impedes tax reforms (such as tax reforms) and others, which could address economic deficiencies in a timely manner.”

