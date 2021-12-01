Salvador registers first cases of Influenza A and alerts for vaccination against the disease

Vaccines are being applied from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8 am to 4 pm | Photo: Adilton Venegeroles l Ag.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) registered, this Tuesday, 30, two cases of Influenza A (H3N2), identified in the region of Itapuã, in Salvador. The secretary of the ministry, Léo Prates, used the example of Rio de Janeiro – which is facing an outbreak of the disease – as an appeal to the population.

“Rio de Janeiro has seen a very large outbreak of Influenza, and people have not lived together for a year and a half. Hospitals in Rio are full even though there are no deaths. But a flu after a year and a half without getting sick, wearing masks, is very strong”, he warned.

Until last Friday, 26, vaccination coverage in the capital of Bahia was only 58% of the target audience, estimated at more than 721,000 people.

The municipal folder asked the State Department of Health (Sesab) and the Ministry of Health, 100,000 extra doses of flu vaccine. The objective is to prevent the city from going through a situation similar to that experienced by cariocas.

The secretary called the attention of parents of children to take their children to the vaccination posts. The appeal was also extended to the elderly and pregnant women. At the time, he reinforced the need to maintain care in dealing with these diseases, such as the correct use of masks, covering the nose and mouth, hand hygiene, in addition to social distance.

The SMS reported that the stock of doses is still being offered to the public aged six months or more at health posts throughout the city.



