Samsung launches charger that accepts 2 USB devices at the same time | Cell phone

Samsung this week announced the launch of a charger with 35W of power that is capable of charging two devices simultaneously, as long as they are compatible with USB technology. The device has two inputs – one USB-A and the other USB-C – and can be found on the Indian market for 2,299 rupees, equivalent to R$170 in direct conversion.

It is not only the geographic barrier that can prevent its use, as, currently, few cell phones are compatible with 35W charging.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, the most powerful model from the Korean manufacturer, supports loads of up to 25W. The iPhone 13, Apple’s latest release, has a limit of 27W. In other brands, such as Motorola, it is possible to find a maximum of 20W even to charge batteries with larger capacities, as is the case of the Moto G9 Power, with 6,000 mAh.

In recent cell phones from Xiaomi, it was possible to notice a jump in charging power, especially in wireless mode. The Mi 11 Ultra, the brand’s premium model, has a 67W limit for battery charging. And that means it can reach a maximum load of 5,000 mAh in just under 40 minutes.

Remember that the versatility of Power Adapter Duo inputs, which varies between USB-A, 15W, and USB-C, 35W, is another benefit for consumers who have more than one cell phone, or even those who need to charge the smart watch or tablet with the same device. With so many attributes of the charger, Samsung fans across the planet are rooting for it to be sold soon in locations other than India as well.