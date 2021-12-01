Last Thursday (25), Samsung Pay, Samsung’s mobile payment service, announced an unprecedented partnership with Santander. With this, the company expands its range of options available to users within the application. The two brands have joined forces and now hope to improve their consumer’s lives by making it possible to access Santander bank services directly through Samsung Pay, in the bank’s logo on the home tab. So, to find out more, check out below.

You’ll probably like it too:

Santander releases SuperCrédito to pay on the card without opening an account

Loans: which companies offer credit on Serasa eCred?

Digital account approving credit cards with a limit of R$1,000

Santander releases loan, account and card through Samsung Pay

Thus, with the new feature, users can request the opening of an account with a Santander debit or credit card and loan to Sim, Grupo Santander’s loan fintech. With this, the partnership allows frequent Samsung Pay users to have a simple and practical experience within the app.

According to the director of services at Samsung Brazil, Eduardo Santos, the idea of ​​the partnership with Santander is to expand the benefits to Samsung customers. Thus, the company aims to prove the brand’s commitment to its consumers to provide constant innovation, generating even more value for its users by adding more options to its app.

Finally, with the partnership, Santander becomes the first bank to allow the opening of a checking account outside its own digital channels. In addition, Samsung Pay will allow Santander to speak directly to potential customers, offering more suitable solutions according to each profile.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Allmy / Shutterstock.com