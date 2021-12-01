Santos is interested in hiring Richard, from Corinthians. The player worked with Fábio Carille at Timão.

The 27-year-old midfielder was on loan at Athletico and is not in Timão’s plans for 2022. Even so, the idea is to sell. THE Sports Gazette found that Corinthians has not yet been contacted by Peixe.

Corinthians is not interested in repeating what happened with Camacho and amicably terminating the contract. The intention is to negotiate Richard definitively or, at the most, lend him again with the transfer of 100% of the wages. The contract at Parque São Jorge ends in December 2022. He currently trains separately.

Athletico paid off Richard’s loan, but repaid it in October, before the end of the December contract. CAP claimed indiscipline, but the athlete denied it. See the versions below:

athletic:

“Athletico Paranaense informs that it opted to discontinue the loan contract of the athlete Richard. Athletico has already communicated to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

The decision was made and communicated to the athlete on October 19, due to Richard’s act of indiscipline in the game against Fluminense (October 17). The athlete requested a substitution at half-time and left the stadium earlier, even against the guidance of the coaching staff and knowing that he could be drawn for the anti-doping test.

In a decisive moment of the season, the club continues to work incessantly so that all the outlined goals are achieved. For this, it is essential that all players are committed and focused on all processes.”

Richard

Richard was a starter for most of his spell at Athletico. The midfielder was revealed by Comercial and passed by Atlético Sorocaba, Atibaia, Fluminense, Corinthians, Vasco and Athletico.

