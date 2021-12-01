Santos starts planning 2022 and sees Edu Dracena as a key player in an onslaught by Willian, from Palmeiras | saints

For now, what unites Santos and Willian is the Vila Belmiro club’s desire to take the striker away from the rival – people who work with the player and himself already know that.

Peixe knows how difficult it would be to hire the athlete, considered a leader at Palmeiras, despite having played less in the current season, and who has a contract until the end of 2022.

Still, showing interest and analyzing the market is part of the process of designing the next season. The club’s football executive, Edu Dracena, will lead the search for reinforcements and could be an asset for hiring Willian.

Edu Dracena worked as a technical advisor at Palmeiras and has a good relationship with the striker. Even so, the manager also knows that the possible negotiation to hire Willian should not be simple.

As he has a contract, Willian would need to terminate with Palmeiras to close with Santos. The Vila Belmiro club is known to be experiencing a financial crisis and is struggling to pay termination fines. The shortest way would be for the attacker himself to get the termination.

The experienced 35-year-old will not be the only player Santos will show interest in in the near future. Peixe understands the need to reinforce the squad led by Fábio Carille and already has an idea of ​​needy positions and priorities for 2022, but also adopts caution as it is still experiencing a financial crisis.

Santos is looking at the preparation for the next season with great attention. Internally, there is a concern not to repeat the problems experienced in 2021, when Peixe fought not to fall in Paulistão and in the Brazilian Championship.

Therefore, Santos will go to the market. Willian, an experienced player, multi-champion and with quality, is a profile sought by the board to lead the squad next season. Likewise, Peixe also intends to find promises during this mapping of the market.

Still shyly, Santos is already moving backstage to prepare for the next season.