São Paulo aims to win against Grêmio to change level in the final straight of the Brasileirão | São Paulo

São Paulo can breathe. However, to rule out any possibility of falling to the second division, the team is working with another victory, which will also change the level of the team in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. The next challenge is scheduled for Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT), against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, for the 35th round.
Tricolor has 45 points and is just one away from achieving a score that has never decreed a relegation in the national championship with 20 teams. The victory in the South, on the other hand, changes the São Paulo direction from the lower part to the dispute for a place in the Copa Libertadores.
Still gives? Vitória no Sul could bring São Paulo closer in the fight for Libertadores — Photo: Marcos Riboli
O América-MG, eighth placed and last placed in the classification zone for the tournament, has 49 points and 36 games. São Paulo, four behind, has 35 matches in the championship and will be equal to Minas Gerais in this duel against Grêmio.
Therefore, the three points against Tricolor Gaucho, who will be close to relegation in case of defeat, become fundamental for the team to make the end of Brasileirão less bitter.
Within the club’s budget forecast for 2021, the club predicted sixth place as the lowest position for the season. This placement, however, will hardly be reached in this final stretch, as Fortaleza already has 52.
Despite the financial difference compared to the sixth place award, eighth place fits similarly to the prediction at the start of the season, as the former G-6 qualifying group for the Libertadores 2022 has become the G-8 .
In addition to the match against Grêmio, on Thursday, São Paulo still has two more commitments for the Brasileirão.
On Monday, it hosts Juventude, in Morumbi, from 7pm. On the 9th, the team will face América-MG, at 9:30 pm, perhaps disputing a spot in the 2022 Libertadores.