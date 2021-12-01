São Paulo confirms the 3rd case of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19; passenger came from Ethiopia

According to the State Health Department, the patient, who had been vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer, is doing well and is monitored at home in the city of Guarulhos

São Paulo confirmed this Wednesday, 1st, the third case of the variant micron in Brazil. According to the State Health Department, the case is a patient from Ethiopia who would have landed in Guarulhos last Saturday, 27, and tested positive for the disease. The patient is 29 years old and had no symptoms of Covid-19 when he landed in the country. He was vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent and remains asymptomatic, being in isolation in the city of Guarulhos. The third confirmation of the new strain comes a day after the Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed the first two cases in the country: one in a 41-year-old man and the other in a 37-year-old woman, who had come from South Africa, had been tested before the boarding and arrived in Brazil on the 23rd. The two had been vaccinated with Janssen’s immunizing agent and had mild symptoms of the disease.

The São Paulo folder stated that Ômicron is accompanied along with other variants of concern to the World Health Organization (WHO) and said that ports and airports are monitored for “any and all unusual problems”. In a press release, Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn urged the population to continue to follow Covid-19 prevention measures by using a mask, washing their hands and getting vaccinated. At the moment, the State applies the booster dose to those who completed the vaccination schedule for at least five months and to those who took the single dose of Janssen two months ago. It is estimated that 3.9 million people have not yet taken the second dose of the immunizing agent, which is considered “essential” for protection against the virus. It is possible that the arrival of the new strain will delay the State’s planning to allow the removal of masks in open places from the 11th. This Tuesday, Governor João Doria (PSDB), asked the Government’s Scientific Committee for a new opinion on the matter. .