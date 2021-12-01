São Paulo confirms the third case of the Ômicron variant in Brazil

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

The Secretariat of State of São Paulo confirmed, this Wednesday (1st), the third case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil.

According to authorities, a passenger from Ethiopia, who landed at Guarulhos Airport last Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19.

The sample was genetically sequenced by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, of the Government of São Paulo.

“The 29-year-old man was tested at the airport when disembarking in the country and had no symptoms. He is vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer’s immunizer and is doing fine. He has been in isolation at home since last Saturday and is being monitored by the surveillance of the municipality of Guarulhos, where he resides,” said the Secretariat in a statement.

The confirmation of this case of Ômicron in Guarulhos adds to the two confirmed cases, this Tuesday (30), in São Paulo.

The first two imported cases of the variant in Brazil were confirmed by the genetic sequencing technique by the laboratory of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

The two cases are from a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who came from South Africa. Both tested positive in molecular diagnostic tests (RT-PCR).

Both received, while still in South Africa, the Janssen single-dose vaccine. The two have no symptoms of the disease, and remain isolated at home.

The City of São Paulo is monitoring the people they had contact with. Authorities say the couple’s relatives have been tested, and are all immunized against the coronavirus.

According to the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo (SMS), the couple resides in South Africa and is visiting Brazil. Both arrived in Brazil on the 23rd, through Guarulhos International Airport, and tested positive for Covid-19.

The test material was collected at the Albert Einstein Hospital laboratory located at Guarulhos International Airport. The initial examination was carried out on November 25, when they both had mild symptoms.

According to the São Paulo State Department of Health, the quality of the tests was assessed and certified by Instituto Adolfo Lutz, a regional reference in Covid-19.

