São Paulo confirms third case of the variant







Ômicron, new variant of the coronavirus Photo: KEVIN DAVID/A7 PRESS / Estadão

Brazil registered the third case of the Ômicron variant this Wednesday, the 1st, as reported by the São Paulo State Secretariat. This is a 29-year-old man from Ethiopia, who landed in Guarulhos last Saturday, 27. The sample was sequenced by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

When he disembarked, on Saturday, the passenger tested positive for covid-19 and, since then, he has been in isolation in Guarulhos, where he lives. He had already received the two doses of vaccine from Pfizer. The patient has no symptoms.

The first two cases of the variant were confirmed yesterday, 30, in the State of São Paulo. The cases are a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Coming from South Africa, they landed in Guarulhos on the 23rd.

The State Department of Health reported that the Epidemiological Surveillance keeps monitoring the epidemiological scenario in the state territory. In addition to claiming to follow up on all worry variants, such as Delta, Alpha, Beta, Gamma and now Ômicron.

The state health authority emphasizes that preventive measures against covid continue to be crucial. Therefore, it encourages the use of masks, hand hygiene (with soap and water or gel alcohol) and the search for vaccination.

“It is important to emphasize that the behavior of a virus can be different in different places due to demographic and climatic factors, for example”, declared the Secretary of State for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn. “We took the opportunity to reinforce the importance of vaccination, especially those 3.9 million people who have not yet taken their second dose, as this is the only way they will be fully protected.”