Savings beats stock market and is the best investment of the month, but loses from inflation – 11/30/2021

The Ibovespa, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, amended its fifth monthly fall in a row, while the dollar fell for the first time against the real after two months of highs. The positive highlight of the period was savings, which increased investors’ income thanks to the increase in the Selic rate made by the Central Bank this year.

See below in detail what influenced the Brazilian market in November, such as the appearance of another variant of the coronavirus, and the scenarios outlined by specialists heard by the UOL.

Reaction aborted

The Ibovespa even reacted in the month, rising 4% up to November 11th, but ended up impacted by two factors. In Brazil, due to the disclosure of fall indicators for the services sector, which affected the shares of retail companies; and, abroad, by the appearance of the new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron, which rekindled fears that the new strain will affect the resumption of the world economy again.

The dollar, which had fallen 4.3% in the month up to November 11, reversed its trajectory and started to rise, returning to the level of R$ 5.60, but ended up ending the period with a slight negative variation — but still with a high in the year of 8.6%.

The Ibovespa began recovering in November, not least because it had fallen a lot this second semester. But then those factors that create uncertainties appeared on the radar and could hinder the recovery of the economy.

Alexandre Espírito Santo, chief economist at Orama Investments

Investment performance in November

Check out how some of Brazil’s main assets performed in November.

Savings : +0.45%

: +0.45% Gold : +0.31%

: +0.31% Dollar : -0.19%

: -0.19% Ibovespa : -1.53%

: -1.53% ifix : -3.59%

YTD

With this negative performance in November, variable income investments, such as the stock market and real estate funds, increased the accumulated losses in the year.

falling stock market

The Ibovespa returned to its worst levels since November last year, while the ifix, the index of shares of real estate funds traded on the Stock Exchange, returned to the prices of May 2020.

Stocks and stock indices of companies that rely more on domestic consumption, such as consumption, for example, retreated 6% in the month and accumulate a low of 25% in the year.

But there are stocks with better performance, such as those in the electricity sector or those of raw material producers, such as mining and steel companies.

O imat Basic, which tracks stocks of commodities (raw materials), rose 3.5% in November and returned to its accumulated valuation in 2021, of 2.4%. already the IEE, of electricity, advanced 3% this month — although it continues with a negative variation in the year, of 7.5%.

We have seen the departure of individuals on the Stock Exchange. It is the foreigner who is buying [ações]. AND foreign investor seeks more blue chips, [ou seja] the stocks with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa, [como é o] the case of the commodities sector.

Mauro orefice, investment director of BS2 asset

Dollar stays high

The dollar maintained its strength against the real in the year, trading around the highest levels in six months. In addition to working as a protection in moments of uncertainty, the American currency is also favored by the expectation of an increase in interest rates in the United States, which can be anticipated.

for the economist Alex Sandro Nishimura, head of content and partner at BRA Investments, the rise in the dollar gains strength at the end of the year — especially after the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) signaled that it can anticipate the withdrawal of the program to inject money into the economy, with a reduction in bond purchases. And this movement strengthens the dollar against other currencies.

Investment performance in the year

Dollar : +8.6%

: +8.6% Savings : +2.50%

: +2.50% Gold : +1.27%

: +1.27% ifix : -10.14%

: -10.14% Ibovespa: -14.37%

What is left for 2021?

For the last month of the year, market professionals consulted by the UOL point out that a positive reaction from the Exchange is not ruled out, but that this depends on two fundamental aspects.

1. PEC of court orders in the domestic environment

The approval of the PEC of the Precatório in the Senate partially reduces the doubts of the market about government spending next year. This is the main factor that has fueled the rise of the dollar in Brazil and, by the way, inflation, which in turn is leading the Central Bank to raise interest rates. As a result, there is a combination that hinders the economic recovery.

if the PEC is approved without major surprises, we may even have a year-end rally (strong increase) on the Stock Exchange because we have stocks at very discounted prices compared to other international stock exchanges.

Alexandre Espírito Santo, chief economist at Orama Investments

2. Ômicron in the international environment

According to Rodrigo Fontana, resource manager at Guide Investimentos, in order to resume the Ibovespa rally, the Ibovespa also needs help from international stock exchanges, which may go back up faster if the new omicron variant does not prove to be dangerous, to the point of interrupting the reopening of the world economy.

If these factors that influenced the market in November continue to be present in December, says the specialist in investments and financial education at the PayBank, Luciane Almeida, more conservative investors tend to follow withdrawn In the purse.