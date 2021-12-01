SC releases warning note on new Ômicron concern variant

01 Dec 2021 – 06:17 Per Janici Demetrius Credit: Archive / Brazil Agency

The State Department of Health (SES/SC) released this Tuesday (30) a warning note for the strengthening of prevention measures in view of the new variant of concern Ômicron coronavirus in the world.

The note brings a series of measures that must be adopted by health and epidemiological surveillance teams, health services and the population in general. Among the main guidelines is the organization of preparedness and response strategies in the face of a possible new wave of cases and intensification of vaccination. And for the general population, the alert is to maintain preventive measures such as the use of masks, avoiding crowds and environments with little ventilation and hand washing, in addition to seeking to complete the vaccination schedule.

According to the Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, regardless of the type of coronavirus variant, it is recommended that the population adhere to vaccination against COVID-19.

“It is important that everyone understands the risk that the transmission of the coronavirus causes. Fortunately, vaccines are effective and protect against severe forms of the disease. Therefore, attend the vaccination sites, especially the elderly who must complete the vaccination schedule and take the booster dose. Remembering that only with the vaccine scheme completed will immunization have its effect, and people will be protected”, says Macário.

genomic surveillance

In Santa Catarina, surveillance of respiratory viruses has been carried out since 2000 through the Sentinel Surveillance for Flu Syndrome (SG) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), articulated between the Epidemiological Surveillance and the Central Public Health Laboratory – LACEN/SC , in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MS).

As of 2009, with the Influenza A H1N1pdm09 pandemic, genomic surveillance of the influenza virus was intensified, whose data guided public health actions, as well as the development of vaccines and diagnostic protocols. In addition to Influenza, other respiratory transmission viruses of public health importance are monitored.

In the last twelve months of the pandemic, Genomic Surveillance in the state is formed by the Genomic Sequencing Reference Laboratory – Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz/RJ), responsible for 78% of the analyses, and by partner laboratories, such as the Bioinformatics laboratory of the Federal University from Santa Catarina (UFSC) and the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (FUNED) in Minas Gerais, responsible for 21% and 5% of the samples, respectively.

A total of more than 1,600 samples with detectable results for SARS-CoV-2 sent for genetic sequencing. To date, approximately 1,500 samples have been sequenced. Periodically, the SES, through the Superintendence of Health Surveillance, publishes a genomic surveillance bulletin.

SARS-CoV-2, like other circulating viruses, undergoes expected mutations, and, in order to assess viral genomic characterization, patient samples with COVID-19 confirmation are selected by LACEN/SC for monitoring genomic. Sample screening is carried out by LACEN/SC in conjunction with the technical area responsible for surveillance of COVID-19 in the Epidemiological Surveillance Board (DIVE/SC), for subsequent forwarding of technically viable material to Reference Laboratories in genomic sequencing.

The Ministry of Health has established as a reference for Santa Catarina the Respiratory and Measles Virus Laboratory (LVRS) of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, FIOCRUZ in Rio de Janeiro which is the National Reference for Coronavirus of the Ministry of Health and Regional for the World Health Organization.

Samples sent for genomic monitoring follow some specific criteria: samples that showed positive RT-qPCR with a high viral load; patients who progressed to death; samples from patients with severe symptoms; samples from patients with mild symptoms; samples from patients from border areas with other countries. The selection is carried out by observing the geographic distribution, in a comprehensive way, for genomic surveillance of the entire state of SC.

In addition to routine monitoring, samples from suspected cases of reinfection, samples with inconclusive results, samples of epidemiological interest, such as those from patients from places with community circulation of variants of concern (VOC,) are sent to Reference Laboratories. variant of concern) and their contacts, samples from patients with atypical manifestations of the disease or in clusters of cases with a high transmission rate.

It is important to highlight that genetic sequencing is not a diagnostic method and is not performed for routine laboratory confirmation of suspected COVID-19 cases, nor is it indicated to be done for 100% of positive cases, however the analysis of its result allows to quantify and qualify the circulating viral genetic diversity.

For public health, the genetic sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, together with other studies, makes it possible to suggest whether the identified mutations can potentially influence pathogenicity, transmissibility, in addition to directing therapeutic and diagnostic measures or even contributing to the understanding of the vaccine response . Therefore, all this information contributes to the pandemic response actions.

Genomic Surveillance also aims to identify and monitor the circulation of respiratory viruses, as well as mutations and the appearance of variants, such as the variant called Ômicron, lineage B.1.1.529, recently identified in South Africa. Until the epidemiological week 48, Santa Catarina has 1,561 sequences performed, with 640 Gamma (P1) and 517 Delta standing out.

Surveillance network expansion

SES Ordinance No. 1173, of 10/22/2021, established the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Genomic Surveillance Network in the State of Santa Catarina, which has a network of partner laboratories that will be authorized and invited by SES, and will have as the purpose of monitoring the viral diversity and evolution of SARS-CoV-2, allowing for a better understanding of the origin of outbreaks, epidemics and their transmission patterns, in order to estimate the occurrence of future events, contributing to the improvement of detection capacity , monitoring and response to the public health emergency of SARS-Cov-2 and for more efficient decision-making in the Santa Catarina territory.

From the expansion of the Genomic Surveillance Network, the State of Santa Catarina transferred R$1.5 million to the Foundation for Research and Innovation Support of the State of Santa Catarina (FAPESC) in order to expand the project with the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) in genomic surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This partnership provides for the sequencing of 2,400 samples at the end of 10 months.

Ministry of Health donates genetic sequencing equipment to Santa Catarina

In November 2021, SES/SC, through LACEN/SC, received from the Ministry of Health a DNA sequencing platform (MiSeq System – Illumina), which uses next-generation technology (NGS). This platform is used in over 90% of the sequencing data in the world.

In addition to the equipment for the NGS, LACEN received all the necessary infrastructure (equipment and supplies) used in all stages of the process. It also received a contribution of computers for the implementation of the Bioinformatics nucleus.

With this equipment, LACEN/SC starts participating in the National Genomic Network and will expand surveillance for our State by at least 30% compared to last year, starting to carry out the sequencing of 100% of the state’s demand.

This infrastructure will also be used for genomic surveillance of other emerging agents, clarification of outbreaks (dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, Zika, other viruses of interest), identification of bacterial resistance genes, monitoring of vaccine-preventable infectious agents to help decision-making on the acquisition of vaccines for the State of SC.



