Scientists create living biological robots that can reproduce

robotics

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 11/30/2021

Robots, made with frog skin cells, find other cells and go on to assemble a new individual in their “mouth”.

[Imagem: Doug Blackiston/Sam Kriegman]

Xenobs

Scientists have created in the laboratory a new synthetic biological organism capable of reproducing.

Similar to the Pac-Man in the video game, this artificial life form “gives light” to its young by mouth.

It all started last year, when a group of scientists from Tufts and Vermont universities, USA, used cells taken from the frog embryo. Xenopus laevis to create little automatons they dubbed xenobs.

Under controlled laboratory conditions, cells would self-assemble into small rounded structures that could then move, alone or in groups, feel their environment, swim through liquids, navigate tubes, and even work together to collect particles and pile them up.

Now the team has built xenobs that can make copies of themselves. “Some people have said in the past that xenobots they wouldn’t be organisms because they don’t replicate. Well, now they replicate,” said Professor Michael Levin, staff member.

Biological robots that replicate

The first generation of xenobs had to be manufactured one by one from stem cells taken from the skin of frog embryos. Left in saline, the cells naturally clump together and transform into a sphere of epidermis covered by a layer of small, hair-like projections, which rotate and allow the spheres to move across a surface.

1.0 xenobs were already able to capture and assemble particles. The team has now reached generation 2.0 by making them able to recognize and assemble cells, and put them together so that they form another organism just like the original.

“You can create different behaviors by putting together different types of cells – they can even come from species [de animais] different,” said Professor Douglas Blackiston. “Eventually, we’d like to have a module library where you go to the freezer, take the resources you want, plug them in, and have a designed organism.”

New xenobs are naturally inclined to replicate, actively collecting and aggregating their cellular components to make new multicellular copies. It is a form of replication not found in any other animal or plant, but, interestingly, a mode of replication that occurs between molecules.

It is likely that simple self-replicating molecules played a central role in the origin of life. Chemists have already shown that RNA components can assemble and act as enzymes to help assemble more RNA from those same components. Other non-biological chemical compounds also create copies of themselves in this way.

The theory of a primordial soup giving rise to molecules that make copies of themselves spontaneously by assembly is well established and widely accepted by scientists.

What the researchers have now done is create a soup where cellular organisms assemble copies of themselves from floating cells. But instead of dividing or releasing spores, as happens in the simplest living organisms, xenobs go out in search of their parts and assemble new individuals.

Xenobs are born knowing how to collect the cells they need to form another individual.

[Imagem: Sam Kriegman et al. – 10.1073/pnas.2112672118]

biological robots for medicine

As might be expected, the team does not intend to stop here.

“Going beyond the frog is certainly a goal,” said Blackiston. “We are studying the creation of bots from mammalian cell types. This would be important to be compatible with potential medical applications.”

As for human applications, the researchers’ first suggestion is to create biological robots that produce insulin, controlled by built-in sensors to measure glucose levels.

“We could also place buttons on a patient to focus on areas of damaged tissue, such as spinal cord injury, and release regenerative compounds to aid in the repair process,” said Blackiston. “These bots decay and are eliminated by the immune system, or they fuse in the area to become part of the scaffolding that heals the wound.”

Each xenob has about 3,000 cells – the most efficient format was chosen through computer simulations.

[Imagem: UVM]

ostrich tactic

Unfortunately, the team does not have good answers when it comes to the risks of creating microorganisms that can reproduce themselves from cells they find in the environment.

Acting only in the interest of self-perpetuation, these microorganisms could get out of control and damage the human beings where they are tested, or eventually escape from the laboratory and start wreaking havoc in the environment.

But researchers prefer to just point the finger at other issues such as pandemics, environmental damage and climate change, forgetting that it would be better to discuss the potential risks and threats of their research now, before it becomes an issue. out of control, as has been the case with the great problems they themselves point to.

Bibliography: Article: Kinematic self-replication in reconfigurable organisms

Authors: Sam Kriegman, Douglas Blackiston, Michael Levin, Josh Bongard

Journal: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Vol.: 118 (49) e2112672118

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2112672118

Other news about:

More topics