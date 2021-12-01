Scientists create reusable ice cubes that never melt

A study published in the journal of American Chemical Society, Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering describes the work of researchers at the University of California, who have created a new type of ice cube that could revolutionize the way food is stored and transported fresh without relying on additional refrigeration.

These “jelly cubes” are non-melting, compostable, antimicrobial and prevent cross-contamination.

“When ice melts, it’s no longer reusable,” explained Gang Sun, a professor in the University’s Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering. “We thought we could make so-called solid ice to serve as a cooling medium and be reusable.”

According to the website Phys, the hubs contain more than 90% water and other components to retain and stabilize the structure. They are soft to the touch, like a piece of jelly, and change color depending on the temperature.

“These reusable cubes ​​can be produced or cut to any shape and size needed,” said Jiahan Zou, a Ph.D. student who has been working on the project for two years.

New ice cubes can be molded into any shape and promise to revolutionize cold storage. Image: Gregory Urquiaga / UC Davis

Fish processing factories inspired the research

“You can use it for 13 hours to cool, collect, rinse with water and put it in the freezer to refreeze for the next use,” said Sun, revealing that in July, the team filed a patent for the design and the product concept.

The researchers hope to eventually be able to use recycled agricultural waste or by-products as refrigeration material. “We want to make sure this is sustainable,” said Luxin Wang, an associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology.

The team began work on the hydrogel cubes after Luxin Wang, an associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology, saw the amount of ice used in fish processing plants and the cross-contamination that melt water could spread between the products or down the drain.

“The amount of ice used by these fish processing sites is enormous,” Wang said. “We need to control pathogens.”

Reusable ice cubes save water

Sun also lamented the mold found in the plastic ice packs used in children’s school lunches and transport packaging.

According to the team, the first tests showed that the cubes can support the weight of up to 10 kg without losing shape. They can be reused a dozen times, requiring only a quick wash with water or diluted bleach. After that, they can be disposed of in the common garbage.

Another advantage of gelatine cubes is that, as an alternative to traditional ice, they can reduce water consumption and environmental impact. They also provide stable temperatures ​​to reduce food spoilage and can be ideal for food preparation companies, transport companies and food producers who need to keep items cool.

According to scientists involved in the project, the discovery could potentially reduce water consumption in the food supply chain and food waste by controlling microbial contamination.

