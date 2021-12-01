Scientists find that living robots can reproduce

Known as the first “living robots”, xenobots are now able to reproduce on their own. According to CNN, the US scientists responsible for creating the micro robot have developed a an entirely new form of biological reproduction, something unlike any animal or plant process that is known to science.

The research took place in collaboration between the University of Vermont, Tufts University and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, at Harvard University. According to scientists, xenobots can collect and compress loose stem cells into piles that have the ability to mature and become offspring.

“When we release [as células] of the rest of the embryo and we gave them a chance to figure out how to be in a new environment, they not only discovered a new way to move, they also discovered, apparently, a new way to reproduce,” said Michael Levin, professor of biology and director of the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University, co-lead author of the new research.

what are xenobots

Xenobots are formed from the stem cells of an African frog (Xenopus laevis) and are less than a millimeter wide. They were first revealed last year, after experiments that showed they could move, work together in groups, and even heal on their own when something failed.

Stem cells are cells that basically have the ability to change into any cell in an organism. Therefore, to make the xenobots, the researchers took live stem cells from the frog’s embryos and left them to incubate.

Initially, the researchers found that xenobots could replicate — but reproduction was very rare and only under very specific conditions.

With the help of artificial intelligence, they tested various ways to make xenobots effective at molecular reproduction, known as kinetic replication, which led to xenobots in the form of C, a figure that even resembles the game “Pac-Man”. They found that, in this way, xenobots might be able to find tiny stem cells in a container, gather hundreds of them inside their mouth, and a few days later, the bundle of cells would become new xenobots.

Despite the discovery, there is still no practical application for xenobots at the moment. However, the combination of molecular biology and artificial intelligence can be used in a number of tasks, according to the researchers. This can include functions such as collecting microplastics from the oceans, targeting drug transport within human bodies, or cleaning up radioactive waste.

The research was partially funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a federal agency that oversees the development of technology for military use. The study was published yesterday in the scientific journal PNAS and was peer-reviewed.