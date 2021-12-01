Second Life creator warns of risks in the proliferation of metaverses

Pioneer in the construction of the virtual world game Second Life, Philip Rosedale said that building a metaverse is something that needs to be carefully planned so that there are no unintended consequences. In an interview with Time magazine, the game’s founder, fever in the not-so-distant past, spoke about the importance of a moderation system to allow harmonious coexistence in the digital environment.

Rosedale highlighted the importance of protecting people by identifying them and ensuring consequences for actions taken in the metaverse so they will behave correctly. The problem, according to him, would be the fact that the internet still does not have an identification system for the exercise of effective monitoring of online attitudes and accountability of authors.

Second Life can be considered the “father of the metaverse” (Image: Reproduction/Linden Lab)

Another expert who participated in the conversation was the anthropologist and author of the book Coming of Age in Second Life, Tom Boellstorff, who believes there needs to be a strong framework in place to prevent people with bad intentions from using the platform to commit crimes or harm others.

Boellstorff recalled that the way the Second Life What got around this was the need to pay for a subscription, but this has left ad companies unable to exploit the service as effectively. As the person already paid to play, most were not willing to spend more resources to purchase products in the virtual world, which goes in the opposite direction of the proposal of the current metaverses.

“The subscription model of Second Life it’s one reason why you don’t have inaccurate information and anti-vax stuff,” Boellstorff told Time. “None of this metaverse going forward needs to be a specific ad-driven corporate model,” he said.

Entry barriers in the metaverse

Another warning Rosedale gave developers is to focus on overcoming barriers to entry into the system. Today, accessing Meta’s metaverse (formerly Facebook Inc.) will require using virtual reality glasses, although the company has already stated that it intends to integrate it into its existing programs. This will all require an expensive technical apparatus and requirements that not everyone has, such as fast internet, VR glasses and a computer with good configurations.

Today, the former Facebook metaverse would be via virtual reality, although they wish to offer other forms in the future (Image: Replay/Meta)

Finally, there is still another issue to think about: avatars. In the opinion of the creator of Second Life, not everyone may want to present themselves as a cartoon, also because this format is not applicable to all situations in people’s daily lives.

“If you live a comfortable life in New York City, are young and healthy, you will probably choose to live there. If I offer you an avatar’s life, you’re just not going to use it much. On the other hand, if you live in a rural area with very little social contact, are disabled, or live in an authoritarian environment where you don’t feel comfortable speaking, then your avatar can become your primary identity,” concluded Rosedale.

metaverse worries

These alerts issued by someone who has been through a similar situation are essential for the creators of digital universes to guide themselves. It is not possible to compare the proposal of the Second Life with what Meta or other companies currently propose, but certainly both start from very similar premises.

As the excitement around metaverses grows, more people in the tech world are starting to make their point about the idea. Former Meta employee Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who triggered the so-called Facebook Papers, finds this extremely worrying.

As everything is still very new, there are those who say that the proposal would create a dystopian universe or that it would distance people from each other, but this kind of feeling should only be remedied when the thing actually arrives in people’s homes.

Source: Team