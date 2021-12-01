‘Secret Truths 2’: Angel fucks Cristiano in bathtub and gets burned with cigarettes by Percy | secret truths

🚨Are you brave enough to see the videos? We do not recommend… 😏

Cris looks for Angel, tries to get closer, but the model isn’t making his life easier. Suspicious of the investigator’s intentions, she plays hard to get. But Cris is Brazilian and, therefore, he never gives up! He remains steadfast in his vows of love and promises that he will leave Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) at her worst and help her lover get rid of Percy. Result of the attacks: sex in the bathtub! Ah, if Angel’s bathroom would talk…

Angel’s happiness is short-lived, as he later meets Percy. She prepares herself with her blonde wig, her repertoire of sensual dances and one of her looks ravishing!

And as she gave her word, she does everything in bed to please the millionaire. Even let him use a cigarette to burn parts of his body. And roll the rope, a gag… Tense, see! We’re not even going to tell you anymore, you have to watch the video to understand!

🎧 João Vitor Silva talks about Secret Truths 2: