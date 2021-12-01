Secret Truths 2: Ariel clashes with discovery and takes revenge on Blanche at the end of the plot; know how it will be

The animal will catch! The last chapters of “Secret Truth 2” still hold a lot of emotions for fans. In the final round of production, Sergio Guizé’s character Ariel will finally find out who was the person who gave a ‘little push’ to the death of his wife Laila (Erika Januza), and the boy will be thirsty for revenge.

In the third part of the episodes released by Globoplay, the model learns that her husband was having an affair with Blanche (Maria de Medeiros). Devastated, the girl decides to end her own life and takes a large dose of prescription drugs. She then ends up suffering a fatal overdose.

Later, the businessman finds the medicine bottle and tries to find out who gave Laila the pills. In the chapters to come, Ariel will look for the doctor Lúcio (Daniel Andrade), who, under pressure, will tell that he prescribed the medication for the young woman, at Blanche’s own request. Giza’s character will revolt and decide to set up a plan against his mistress.

In agreement with the doctor, he will ask the professional not to tell anything to the almighty, in exchange for not being handed over to the police. Ariel, then, will continue to maintain a relationship with the businesswoman, waiting for the right moment to put her revenge into practice, according to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

The investor will count on the help of his partner, Percy, to buy Blanche’s modeling agency, already in the final stretch of the plot. When the deal goes well, he’ll chase his mistress from the company, humiliate her and put an end to the affair between them. “Secret Truths 2” has 50 chapters, released in blocks of 10 episodes every 15 days. The next waves are scheduled for the 1st and 15th of December.