‘Secret Truths’ 2: Giovanna sabotages Angel on parade

Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira as Angel and Giovanna in ‘Secret Truths’ 2 (Photo: Estevam Avellar/Globo)

In the new block of chapters of “Secret Truths” 2, which will be released this Wednesday (1) in the catalog of Globoplay, the rivalry between Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will reach the catwalks. They will participate in the same fashion show, and the businesswoman will arm with one of Blanche’s assistants (Maria de Medeiros) to sabotage Angel’s costumes.

The last block will arrive on the platform on December 15th. To avoid leaks, actors were given secret scenes and recorded alternative endings. The final stretch of work was marked by the tumultuous departure of Camila from the cast. According to Globo, the actress “wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”.

With that, a stuntman was cast to do Angel’s final moments. Last week, she recorded sensitive footage at the Aerospace Museum, in Campo dos Afonsos, in the West Zone of Rio. However, Camila will not fail to appear in the last chapter, since, cs scenes are recorded out of order, she left some ready.

