See date, time and stadium for Palmeiras’ debut at the Club Mundial – 12/01/2021

Palmeiras already has a date, time and place for the debut at the 2021 Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates: it will be on February 8, 2022, a Tuesday, at 1:30 pm Brasília (8:30 pm local time), at Al Nahyan Stadium, which seats around 15,000 people and belongs to Al Wahda.

The Brazilians will face in this match, in the semifinals, the winner of Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al Ahly, from Egypt, who will face each other on February 5th, at 1:30 pm Brasília, in the same stadium.

The UAE hosts the World Cup for the fifth time (it was hosted in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018), but for the first time the Al Nahyan Stadium will have games. In the two most recent editions held in the country, the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, for 25 thousand people, was the second venue for the competition. It is located in Al Ain, home of the city’s eponymous club, 170 km from Abu Dhabi.

The main arena for the 2021 World Cup will be the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, with capacity for 40,000 people and home to Al Jazira, the club that will represent the UAE in the tournament. The field will host the opening clash, on February 3rd, between Al Jazira and Auckland City (New Zealand), the quarterfinals between the winner of this clash and Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), on the 6th, the semifinal that will have Chelsea, February 9, and the final on February 12. It hosted games at the 2009 and 2010 Club World Cups.

The main stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, which is located in the modern sports complex Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi, will not host World Cup matches this time — it has hosted the four previous editions.

The covid-19 pandemic caused the tournament to be postponed from December, its conventional date. Japan, the original host, withdrew from the organization for not having guarantees that it would place the public in the stadiums, which would generate losses. FIFA then ceded the competition to the United Arab Emirates, which, because of Formula 1 and the Arab Cup, could not organize the event in 2021.

VIEW THE CLUBS WORLD GAMES IN ABU DHABI (Brasilia time)

FEBRUARY 3, 2022

Al Jazeera x Auckland City – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 5TH

Monterrey vs. Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 6

Al Hilal vs Jazeera or Auckland – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 8

Palm trees x Monterrey or Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 9

Fifth place contest – 10:30 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Chelsea vs Hilal, Auckland or Jazeera – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 12TH

3rd place contest – 10 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Final – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium