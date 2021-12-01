See how to consult the PIS by CPF

The payment of the PIS salary bonus would start in July this year for registered workers. However, the R$20 billion of the benefit that would be paid to this group that worked for at least 30 days in 2020 was postponed to 2022.

The decision to postpone the payment of the PIS salary bonus came after a meeting of Codefat with representatives of the government, companies and workers. In view of this, so far, it is not known how the payment of the salary bonus will be for those who worked in 2021.

what is known for now is that the payment of PIS referring to 2020 will occur in 2022. As for the 2021 benefit, there is still no confirmation of how the payment will occur. There is a possibility that the payment of the two-year allowance will take place in 2022, but the government has not yet announced how it will proceed. Below, check who will be entitled to the new PIS withdrawal and how to consult the benefit through the CPF.

Who will be entitled to the new withdrawal of the PIS allowance in 2022?

In short, to have access to the payment of the PIS salary bonus, the citizen needs to meet the following requirements:

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

In addition, the worker may have received a maximum of two minimum wages per month, on average;

Parallel to this, the citizen must be enrolled in the PIS for at least 5 years;

Finally, the company where the worker works needs to correctly report the data to the government.

How to consult the PIS by the CPF

A simple way to consult the PIS with your CPF number is through the Meu INSS website. The tool centralizes several services and, in addition to consulting your PIS, you can check your contribution time. Check out the walkthrough below:

Access the My INSS portal; Click on Enter with gov.br; Enter your CPF and create your account by clicking on the next screen on I read and agree with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy; Once that’s done, create your account through your bank, or click on Try Another Way, in the lower right corner. In this case, confirm some of your personal data, such as your mother’s name, day and year of birth, for example. Questions pop up randomly. Receive an SMS or email code and enter it to confirm your account; Finishing these steps, just create a password, with 8 to 70 characters, with a lowercase and uppercase letter, number and a symbol.

By logging in, you will have access to all My INSS services. Log in to https://meu.inss.gov.br/ and click on My Registration. There, you will be able to consult all the information you need, including the NIT number.

