See photos from the International Space Station taken by Crew-2 astronauts

The Crew-2 astronauts circled the International Space Station (ISS) before returning to Earth, in order to make some records outside the station. The photos were taken by European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and have now been published by NASA.

The maneuver was carried out after the Crew Dragon ship was uncoupled from the Harmony module’s port, which faces space, in early November. In addition, this was the first time a manned spacecraft had flown around the ISS since the end of the space shuttle program — previous flights by Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft were only partial.

New images show the @Space_Station in all its glory. In early November, Crew-2 astronaut @Thom_Astro photographed the orbiting laboratory during the return trip home aboard the @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor: https://t.co/vHcH5sttWX pic.twitter.com/IOQBqnhm8e — NASA (@NASA) November 30, 2021

The Crew-2 mission featured Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, both NASA astronauts, and Thomas Pesquet of the ESA and finally, Aki Hoshide, from the Japanese space agency JAXA. Pesquet was in charge of taking photographs of the station and, during his stay in the orbital laboratory, he also obtained beautiful records of the Earth and even rare and brief luminous phenomena.

The crew returned to Earth at dawn on November 9 after reaching a total of 199 days in orbit — the previous milestone was from the Crew-1 mission, which reached a total duration of 168 days in space. In addition to scientific investigations and maintenance, Crew-2 astronauts also performed some spacewalks.

Below, you can see a gallery with all the ISS photos produced during the Crew-2 maneuver:

