See what Fiel’s expectations were for Corinthians in 2021

Corinthians confirmed a spot in Libertadores 2022 last Sunday. The Parque São Jorge team did their homework by beating Athletico-PR and, after seeing Fluminense tie their commitment, saw the qualification for the continental tournament become a reality.

Despite having the important support of Fiel in the games within the Neo Química Arena, a good part of the Corinthians fans believed that the 2021 season would be a fight to escape relegation. In June, less than a month after Sylvinho was announced as the club’s coach, more than half of the fans were not optimistic about the team alvinegra in Brasileirão.

At that point, when the poll was carried out by the my helm, Sylvinho had commanded the team four times. The coach didn’t have exciting numbers: there were two defeats (Atlético-GO), one victory (América-MG) and a draw (Alético-GO).

Faithful’s confidence increased in August. Three months ago, fans saw the signings of Renato Augusto and Giuliano take effect on the field and became more optimistic about the chances of seeing Timão at Libertadores.

The percentage of fans who believed in the fight against relegation in June was 13.6%. In August, that number dropped 13.1% to just 0.5%. Those who believed in a direct vacancy for Libertadores totaled 5% in June, increasing to 57.6% in August.

Corinthians is now two rounds away from the end of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. With participation already assured in the Libertadores 2022, Timão is trying to confirm its presence among the teams classified directly for the tournament. Sylvinho’s team depends only on you. Today in fourth place, the direct classification zone for the competition is the G6

