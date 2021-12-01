See which foreign coaches Flamengo has its eye on after Renato Gaúcho’s departure

Attentive to the ball market, Rubro-Negro has already defined some targets and is working hard to turn the year around with a new coach

Reproduction/Benfica Jorge Jesus is one of the names analyzed by the board of Flamengo



O Flamengo defined that it will look for a foreign coach to replace Renato Gaucho, fired last Monday, 29, after runner-up in the Liberators of America, in front of the palm trees, in Montevideo. Attentive to the soccer market, the Rubro-Negro is called Jorge Jesus as a favorite not only among the members of the board, but also among the fans. With a successful passage through Gávea, where he won the Libertadores (2019), the Brasileirão (2019) and other titles, the Portuguese is in charge of Benfica. The problem for the Flamengo summit, however, is that he has a contract with the “Encarnados” until the middle of next year and should not leave the club in the middle of the dispute for the Portuguese Championship and of the Europe Champions League – the team can advance to the round of 16 of the continental competition. Furthermore, the “Mister” and his family would need to be convinced to return to Brazilian territory.

According to the reporter Rodrigo beam, of Pan Youth Group, another option considered by Flamengo is to close with the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, responsible for revolutionizing the river plate and stacking cups in recent years – in all, under the coach’s baton, the “Millionaires” have won 13 titles since 2014, with the Libertadores (2015 and 2018), the Argentine Championship (2021) and the South American (2014) the main. Linked to the Buenos Aires club only until the end of this year, “El Muñeco”, as he is known, has not yet decided whether to continue in Argentina or listen to other offers. In the South American media, the information circulates that he could replace Oscar Tabarez at Uruguayan team, news that has not yet been denied by the technician. Thus, Rubro-Negro would have a free way to negotiate with the professional, but it needs to convince him with a good offer, both financially and in sport. There is also the possibility that Gallardo might want to take another step in his career, taking on a European team – this move, it is worth remembering, has already been made by his compatriots Marcelo Bielsa, Diego Simeone and Mauritius Pochettinthe, for example.

Finally, Flamengo also analyzes the situation of the Portuguese André Villas-Boas and Carlos Carvalhal. The first has already been speculated by other Brazilian teams, such as São Paulo, for example, and has been without a club since February, when he left the Olympique de Marseille. In his resume, the 44-year-old coach collects tickets for Harbor, Chelsea, Iinter Milan, tottenham, zenith and even in the Shanghai Sipg, from China. His greatest achievements were the achievements of the Portuguese Championship and the Europa League, both in the 2010-11 season. According to the newspaper “A Bola”, from Portugal, however, he is not interested in managing Rubro-Negro or any other club. According to the portal, the objective of Villas-Boas is to assume a selection from 2022 – it is worth remembering that Fernando Santos is “swinging” in the Portuguese team. Carvalhal, in turn, was approached by Fla before the board closed Domènec Torrent, just last year. Rodolfo Landim, Marcos Braz and company, however, would now have to convince him to leave the Braga, from Portugal, where he is linked until June 2022.

Regardless of the choice, the Flamengo summit wants the coach to start working in early 2022, participating in the casting process and giving pre-season guidelines. The leaders’ idea is that the new commander arrives with a large technical committee, capable of establishing a good link with the players, something that “was owed” to Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho, the last two professionals who have passed through Gávea . With the possibility of winning the 2021 Brasileirão, the team returns to the field this Tuesday, 30, to face Ceará, with Maurício Souza, from the under-20, on the bench. In the event of a tie or defeat by the Cariocas, the title will be in the hands of Atlético-MG.