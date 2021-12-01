Senate Committee approves PEC of precatório, which supports aid

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatoria was approved this Tuesday (30) at the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of the Senate, by 16 to 10. Controversial, the proposal, which makes room for the payment of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil (ex-Bolsa Família) will now go to the plenary of the Senate. The 400 reais are only valid for 2022, the year in which president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will seek reelection.

The government’s expectation is that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will guide the vote this Tuesday. In recent days, however, Pacheco had been signaling that the processing in the plenary would be for Thursday (2).

In order to get enough votes in the CCJ, the rapporteur of the proposal, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), welcomed a series of amendments (alteration proposals) presented by the senators. Last week, when he presented his report, Bezerra had accepted 13 of the 40 suggested amendments.

This Tuesday, Bezerra accepted new amendments — most of them, only promoting wording adjustments. But there were also important changes to the text.

Value of BRL 400 only in 2022

Among the changes, Bezerra sought to avoid questioning in court about non-compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). The objective was to make it clear that the payment of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 will, in principle, only take place by the end of 2022.

Created in 2000, the law establishes that any permanent expense can only be adopted if there is also a permanent income to support it.

Last week, analysts and lawmakers said that, by presenting his report, Bezerra made room for the payment of R$ 400 in Brazil Aid not only in 2022, but also in subsequent years. This would represent a dribble in the law.

To pay the R$ 400 to 17 million people in 2022, the government is counting on the approval of the PEC of precatório, which will generate a fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 budget, according to the calculations of the National Treasury. For the following years, however, there is no forecast of a source — which, at this first moment, makes the R$ 400 unfeasible beyond 2022.

Amid questions about the first version of his report, Bezerra changed the text.

“I made an adjustment, precisely because of this possible interpretation. In the vote complement that I just read, we say that the exceptionality is exclusively for the year 2022, because we have a structural revenue growth that can pay for the Brazil aid “, said the rapporteur in the morning. “For subsequent years, the Fiscal Responsibility Law must be complied with.”

PEC will support new social program

Defended by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the PEC of precatório changes a series of rules for the payment of these titles and the control of expenses. One of the goals is to achieve a slack of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 budget, which makes Brazil’s Aid feasible.

The government’s intention is to pay aid of R$ 400 per month to 17 million beneficiaries in 2022.

To reach this figure, the PEC brings two main changes.

First, it allows the postponement of the payment of part of the court orders owed by the Union in 2022. According to the Treasury’s calculations, this will generate a slack of R$ 43.8 billion.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts that the federal government has with individuals and companies, arising from court decisions. When the court decision is final, the precatório is issued and becomes part of the federal government’s payment schedule.

Second, the PEC changes the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation. Critics say this represents, in practice, a hole in the spending ceiling. With that, there will be a slack of R$ 62.2 billion in 2022, according to the calculations of the National Treasury.

Benefit to States

On Tuesday, Bezerra also accepted an amendment related to the application of fines on debt contracts between States and the Union. “It is not the subject of the PEC for court orders, but it is a demand that was requested by some senators,” he said.

The change allows for the payment of fines in installments to be paid by the States in case of non-compliance with the rules for financing debts with the Union. Under current rules, the payment of fines is immediate.

Another change concerns the payment of court orders linked to Fundef (Funding for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching). Bezerra’s final text left the payment of Fundef’s court orders outside the spending ceiling.

In addition, the text defined specific dates for the payment of Fundef to the states. Up to 40% will be paid on April 30, 2022; up to 30% on August 31, 2023; and up to 30% on December 31, 2024.

government runs out of time

Already in force, Auxílio Brasil — a substitute for Bolsa Família — currently pays its beneficiaries an average amount of R$ 217.18. To reach R$400, the government is running out of time.

The precatório PEC, which will pay the greatest benefit, if approved in the Senate plenary, will still need to go back to the Chamber, where it started to be processed, for a new vote, because the text approved in the Chamber underwent changes in the Senate.

Since the beginning of the discussions in Congress, the PEC was the target of criticism from the opposition and independent parliamentarians. The proposal was seen as a strategy by the Bolsonaro government to gain popular support in an election year and to gain parliamentary support in Congress.

Opposition lawmakers, in particular, warned that the fiscal slack, calculated by the Treasury at R$106.1 billion, would make room for the payment of more rapporteur amendments — the amendments to the so-called “secret budget”, used by the government to maintain its support base.

In addition, there is the fear that the government will use part of the resources to fulfill other promises considered voters, such as the readjustment of salaries for federal employees and payment of aid to truck drivers.