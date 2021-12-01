Service sector pays economy’s highest admission salary – Economy

The service sector is the one that pays the highest admission salary of the five groups evaluated by Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). In addition to it, are computed: general industry, commerce, construction and agriculture.

The data were released this Tuesday (30) and show that the service sector, which includes transport, food, communication, financial activities, real estate, public administration, among others, even with a negative change in October (-2.44% ), was what paid the highest admission salary in the month: R$1,924.

In October, according to Caged, the average admission salary was R$ 1,795.46. Compared to the previous month (R$1,815.71), there was a real reduction of R$20.25 in the average admission salary, a negative variation of around 1.12%.

Among the services subsectors, the one that pays the highest initial remuneration is information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities: R$ 2,095.38.

Check the salaries of the main sectors and subsectors evaluated:

• Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture: BRL 1,570;

• general industry: BRL 1,824.56;

Which includes the transformation industry: BRL 1,799.20

• Construction: BRL 1,858.43

• Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: BRL 1,553.29

• services: R$1,924

Which includes:

• Transport, storage and mail: BRL 1,816.83

• Accommodation and food: BRL 1,395.63

• Information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities: BRL 2,095.38;

• Public administration, defense and social security, education, human health and social services: BRL 1,983.57;

• Domestic services: BRL 1,196; and

• Other services: BRL 1,731.21

Services also leads signings in October

In October, data from Caged registered a positive balance in the level of employment in four of the five large groups of economic activities:

• services: +144,641 posts, mainly distributed in information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (+71,258 posts);

• general industry: +26,697 jobs, concentrated in the manufacturing industry (+23,747 jobs); • Business: +70,355 posts;

• Construction: +17,236 posts; and

• Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture: -5,844 posts.

Year-to-date, the services sector also leads admissions:

• services: 1,145,498;

• general industry: 556,013;

• Business: 482,332;

• Construction: 284,544; and

• Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture: 177,592.

Brazil creates 253,083 formal vacancies

O Brazil created 253,083 formal jobs in October, according to data from Caged.

The balance is the result of 1,760,739 admissions and 1,507,656 dismissals. Despite the good index, the number is lower than the formal vacancies opened in October 2020: 366,295.

The stock, which is the total amount of active CLT bonds, in October this year totaled 41,205,069 bonds, which represents a variation of 0.62% in relation to the stock of the previous month.

In 2021, a balance of 2,645,974 jobs was registered, resulting from 17,209,495 admissions and 14,563,521 dismissals (with adjustments until October 2021).

