Sesapi conducts a task force in municipalities with high cases

The task force set up by the State Department of Health (Sesapi) to monitor the situation of Covid-19, in cities with a high incidence of the disease, is this week in the territory of Vale dos Rios Piauí and Itaueira, which makes up 19 municipalities in Piauí. Teams from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS), State Health Surveillance (Divisa), Primary Care and FioCruz were sent to the region.

Sesapi technicians are meeting with municipal health managers to discuss the epidemiological situation and the rate of vaccination coverage in the municipalities. “The focus is to verify the difficulties faced to control the disease and, based on these data, devise strategies to stop the transmission of the disease in cities with a higher incidence of cases”, explains secretary Florentino Neto.

Secretary of Health says the focus is on verifying the difficulties faced in controlling the disease – Photo: Ascom

According to the manager, Sesapi’s objective is to support municipal teams in the application of measures to combat the coronavirus and, thus, contain the spread of the disease in the region. “Our teams are carrying out the alignment of actions, providing all the necessary support for the adoption of sanitary measures and to encourage vaccination”, highlights the secretary.

The meetings held by the task force take place, until this Wednesday (01), in Floriano and São José do Peixe. Secretary Florentino Neto highlights the importance of strategic guidance work with the objective of helping the municipality to identify and implement effective actions against the advance of the coronavirus. “Our concern is that high levels of contagion and resistance to vaccination favor the emergence of new variants, such as Delta and Ômicron, for example”, he concludes.