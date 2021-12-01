Seven people die after eating toxin-laden turtle meat; understand

Seven people died after eating turtle meat on the island of Pemba, Tanzania. Among the victims is a three-year-old child. There are still three people hospitalized.

Sea turtle meat is a common delicacy among most people living on the islands and coastal areas of the African country. But it is believed that the one that Pemba residents ate was intoxicated by a substance that can appear in the reptile’s consumption. Authorities have even banned the consumption of turtles in the region.

In rare cases, turtle meat can be harmful due to a type of food poisoning called chelonitoxism. Its exact cause is not known, but it is believed to be linked to the poisonous algae that turtles eat, according to the Turtle Foundation.

At least five families in Pemba, which is part of the semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar, ate turtle meat last Thursday (25), local police commander Juma Said Hamis told the BBC.

The effects were first felt the next day and the three-year-old was the first to die. Two others died that night and four more on Sunday (28).

Another 38 people were admitted to hospital, but most were discharged and the three who remained are in stable condition.

The worst impact of the poisoning may have been on children and the elderly, although healthier adults can also be severely affected, says the Turtle Foundation.

other tragedies

In March, in Madagascar, 19 people, including nine children, died after eating turtle meat, the AFP agency reported at the time.

Health authorities also issued warnings to the population to avoid consuming turtles and other species of marine animals during the summer.

Every year in the island nation, about fifty families are poisoned by this type of food and there are often deaths.

Cases have also been reported from Indonesia, Micronesia and Indian Ocean islands in India.