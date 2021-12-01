Seven people die after eating turtle meat; understand the reason

Another 38 people were taken to a hospital, three of them are still hospitalized, the others were discharged

Seven people died after eating poisoned sea turtle meat on the island of Pemba, Tanzania. The list of victims includes a child as young as 3 years old.

According to information from the local police, at least five families ate the meat last Thursday (25). Another 38 people were taken to a hospital, three of them are still hospitalized, the others were discharged.

Meat is a delicacy in the region, however, it ended up being banned. Sea turtle meat samples were sent to experts for testing to seek answers to what happened to those who consumed the toxic meat, reported the BBC News.

Early information indicates that the problem could come from an alga known to produce deadly poisons as temperatures rise in the region between November and March.

Marine creatures, including turtles, eat these algae, making them potentially dangerous. Poisoning is usually worse in young children and the elderly, but it can affect healthy adults.

repeated case

In March, on the island of Madagascar, 19 people (including nine children) died after eating sea turtle meat. There are similar cases in Indonesia, Micronesia and the oceanic islands of India.