Shaken by cancellation, Gui Araujo deletes photos from A Fazenda 13 on the networks· TV News

Gui Araujo was very shaken by the cancellation he suffered at A Fazenda 13 and deleted all the photos of the confinement from social networks. On the ex-pawn’s Instagram profile, there is only one image left beside Adriane Galisteu and another taken with a farmer’s hat still in the studio.

The former MTV may also have archived the photos, in case he decides to put them back on his profile. After being eliminated, Guilherme discovered in the Decompression Cabin that his speeches caused him to be canceled from the program — so much so that his followers on social media did not increase.

The digital influencer has joined and left A Fazenda 13 with 2.6 million followers on Instagram. He managed to gain 200,000 new fans, but lost throughout the program. Outside, Bill had already prepared a publication to commemorate three million followers, which he didn’t.

According to Lidi Lisboa, the former pawn was “a bagasse” during the eliminated’s live, as he didn’t expect all the negative repercussions of his speeches, especially about his former partners, such as Anitta, Gabi Brandt, Jade Picon and Duda Reis — they all went public at some point to disprove his statements about relationships.

The jokes about the use of medicines that Valentina Francavilla uses to treat depression also contributed to the boy’s cancellation. The former MTV critic repeatedly criticized the fact that the Italian needed the drugs to “be well”.

In social networks, several distortions of Araujo about facts that happened within the rural reality were also pointed out, such as Adriane’s speeches in the fields where he was saved.

