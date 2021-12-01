‘She’s Rotten’ · TV News

Dayane Mello revolted after hearing a comment by Solange Gomes in A Fazenda 13. During the formation of the farm, the ex-Banheira do Gugu stated that the model already considers herself champion of rural reality. “She’s rotten,” the Santa Catarina complained about her rival’s statement.

Back at the program’s headquarters, Dayane sat next to Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves to analyze the events of polling night. “She plays very low. A person like that is very hypocritical, this woman has worked in television for many years, she is a teacher and knows everything she can use as an agenda and use outside with people,” said the former Big Brother Italy .

“To try to make the audience believe what she’s talking about. It’s clear,” agreed Sthe. “I never said I was going to be a winner, I never said any of that in here. She’s very rotten, she plays very dirty,” continued the model.

In the hot seat, Dayane assumed that he is rooting for Rico Melquiades’ victory in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday. “I hope Rico wins this hat, I would love to go to the farm with Marina [Ferrari] and Solange”, completed the piece.

MC Gui arrived at the scene and also vented about his fight with Solange: “She is very heavy with me, she attacks me. This thing of: ‘I would never want to have a child like you’. I suffered a lot from it. [julgamento], people did exactly what she did to me”.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, news programs and programs shown on the station.

