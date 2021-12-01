Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumps 35% after listing on exchange By CriptoFácil



Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumps 35% after listing on exchange



The minimum deposit is 373,000 SHIB. In other words, around US$ 20 at the current price. Kraken users will be able to buy and trade SHIB with dollars and euros.

Kraken list Shiba Inu

As reported by CriptoFácil, Kraken indicated that it would list Shiba Inu in early November. In a tweet, the platform said that if it accumulated 2,000 likes it would list SHIB the next day.

So, memecoin supporters delivered more than 45,000 likes in 24 hours. However, Kraken did not deliver on its promise the next day, generating criticism and pressure from supporters of the cryptoactive “rival” (DOGE). Now, about 30 days later, the listing finally happened.

And, it turns out, investors were, in fact, eager for the listing. After all, after the announcement and subsequent listing, the price of SHIB soared. The high accumulated in the last 24 hours is already over 35%.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00005297.

The increase also raised the cryptoactive’s market value to $29.5 billion. As a result, SHIB ranks 10th in CoinMarketCap’s cryptocurrency ranking by market value, ahead of DOGE (US$29.3 billion).

Shiba Inu list market

With the listing, Kraken joins exchanges such as Gemini and Coinbase (NASDAQ:), which already offer token trading.

In Brazil, the Exchange Mercado Bitcoin also announced the listing of SHIB this Tuesday (30). The digital asset will be available for trading from December 1st.

According to the platform, due to its volatility, Shiba Inu is a good option for those who are “cold-blooded and want to take advantage of these fluctuations to make money”.

Price forecast for Shiba Inu

As noted by analyst Sarah Tran, the price forecast for SHIB is optimistic. She believes the token is preparing to rise 42% from its current price.

“On the 12-hour chart the price of Shiba Inu has formed a downward wedge pattern, suggesting a bullish outlook for the SHIB. The prevailing chart pattern is suggesting a measured move from a 42% up, targeting $0.00006363, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level”.

