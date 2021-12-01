Shipwrecked and elderly boat survives after 22 hours sitting on the engine at sea

The Coast Guard in Kagoshima, Japan, rescued a 69-year-old man who had spent 22 hours adrift at sea, sitting in the engine of an upside-down boat. On Sunday (28) the waters were choppy, which left the officers responsible for the rescue even more impressed by the fact that the elderly man had survived.

The man, whose identity was preserved, left Kagoshima alone on Saturday on his way to the island of Yakushima. Halfway through, the vessel capsized. Still, he managed to call a friend who called in the coast guard.

Despite the agility of the warning, the searches lasted almost the entire day, until the moment they spotted the overturned boat with the elderly man in the back, clutching a part of the propeller, sitting on the engine and covered with plastic to keep warm. “He was at sea alone for 22 hours. I am amazed at his survival skills,” an official said in an interview with AFP.

Images released by the guard show the exact moment of the rescue, when they remove the man from the overturned boat and put him in a buoy before transporting him to the boat where a group of officers perform the first assistance. “It’s a miracle he survived,” another guard told the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.