Shooting leaves 3 students dead at Michigan high school | World

An assassin opened fire at a high school in Oxford, Michigan (United States), and killed three students on Tuesday (30). Another six people were injured.

The person suspected by the police of having committed the crime is a 15-year-old teenager. The identity of this young man and the motivation for the murder were not disclosed.

Of the injured, five are students and one is a teacher at the school. The names of the victims of the shooting are not yet known.

Oakland County Deputy Sheriff Mike McCabe told local media, without giving details, that the detained suspect had a handgun — which could be a handgun or a pistol, for example.

According to authorities, the shooting lasted about five minutes and the young assassin surrendered to police moments later.

Students were removed from school and taken to a nearby parking lot, where their parents or guardians picked them up.

At around 4:35 pm (GMT), teams were still searching the school to see if there were any victims of the shooting. In addition to ambulances, SWAT agents were at the scene of the shooting.

Oxford, where the crime took place, is located about 60 km from Detroit, the largest city in the US state of Michigan.