Simony tells reasons for not continuing on TV Globo

Tiago Abravanel received the singer and presenter Simony in another episode of “Sai da Caixa”, by UOL Channel. The second season of the attraction is underway and, in addition to Simony, Abravanel has already hosted Luciano and will also feature attractions such as Pocah, Felipe Araújo and Dilsinho.

Along with Fofão, Cascatinha, Tob, Mike and Jairzinho, Simony was one of the greatest hits of the 1980s, with “Balão Mágico”, a morning children’s musical broadcast by TV Globo, selling more than 10 million records.

At around 10 years old and with his childhood all dedicated to work, Simony already knew how to decide what he expected for the future, even at a young age, and recalled the criticism he received when he refused to renew with TV Globo: “Everyone thought it was absurd “, he began, saying that it ‘left over’ even to his mother, as people thought that the mother needed to sign the contract anyway: “I sign for her, because she is a minor. She chooses what she wants or not to do” , recalled the position of Mrs. Maricleuza.

Simony is Tiago Abravanel’s guest on ‘Sai da Caixa’ Image: Reinaldo Canato / UOL

I didn’t want it anymore, my mother didn’t want to sign anymore and that’s it, it’s over. I was tired, I was exhausted, I was stressed and I didn’t want to anymore (…) I wanted some time for myself, to stay at home and do nothing. Simony

Simony spoke of the support he received from his family, who understood his tiredness of recordings and weekly trips: “People thought it was absurd and wanted to crucify my mother. I was about 10 years old and I already knew what I wanted, what I wanted to do or not to do it”, he reinforced.

A life in front of the public

With the authority of someone who grew up on TV and in the eyes of the whole world, Simony has on the tip of her tongue the questions she asks children and teenagers who want to invest in their artistic career. Even the same ones he made for his daughter Aysha Benelli: “Is that what you really want?”

You won’t have time anymore. You will have adult responsibility, adult schedule, but you are still a child. Is it your will? You’re going to be at the mall, you’re going to have to stop eating, you’re going to have to get up, take a picture. You will always have to be nice, no matter how much you have colic, toothache, headache, whatever you have. This is what you want? Simony

Tiago Abravanel and Simony sing together in ‘Sai da Caixa’ Image: Reinaldo Canato / UOL

Aysha is the daughter of the actress with the rapper Afro-X and, as a child, she debuted on TV playing Laura in the soap opera “Carousel”, on SBT. In addition to Aysha, Simony is also the mother of Pyetra, Ryan and Anthony.

But calmly, the questions are not meant to discourage children, according to Simony, “these questions are paramount.”

It’s your life in front of the public, if that’s what you really want, go ahead (…) If you like it, go ahead, go with your dream, because it’s not easy. Simony

What happened in Simony’s visit to ‘Sai da Caixa’ with Tiago Abravanel