Solar wind is at the origin of water on Earth

An international team of researchers led by the University of Glasgow (UK) found that the solar wind, made up of charged particles from the Sun largely made up of hydrogen ions, created water on the surface of dust grains carried by asteroids that collided with Earth during the early days of the Solar System. The article was published in the magazine Nature Astronomy.

Professor Phillip Bland, director of the Center for Space Science and Technology at Curtin University (SSTC, Australia) and one of the authors of the article, noted that the Earth is very rich in water compared to other rocky planets in the Solar System, with oceans covering more than 70% of its surface, and scientists have long wondered about the exact origin of all this.

“An existing theory is that water was transported to Earth in the final stages of its formation into C-type asteroids,” Bland said. “However, previous tests of the isotopic ‘fingerprint’ of these asteroids found that, on average, they didn’t match the water found on Earth. This means that there was at least one other unexplained source. (…) Our research suggests that the solar wind created water on the surface of small dust specks, and this isotopically lighter water likely provided the rest of Earth’s water.”

Help for future space missions

He continued: “This new theory of the solar wind is based on the meticulous, atom-by-atom analysis of tiny fragments of an S-type near-Earth asteroid known as Itokawa, whose samples were collected by the Japanese space probe Hayabusa and brought to Earth in 2010. (…) Our world-class atomic probe tomography system here at Curtin University has allowed us to take an incredibly detailed look within the first 50 nanometers or more of the surface from Itokawa’s dust grains. We found that they contained enough water that, if increased, it would amount to about 20 liters for every cubic meter of rock.”

The Doctor. Luke Daly, the paper’s corresponding author, a graduate of Curtin University and now the University of Glasgow, said the research not only gives scientists a remarkable insight into Earth’s past water source, but could also help with future space missions.

“How astronauts would get enough water without carrying supplies is one of the barriers to future space exploration,” Daly said. “Our research shows that the same space weathering process that created water at Itokawa probably occurred on other airless planets. This means that astronauts may be able to process new water supplies directly from the dust on the surface of a planetary body such as the Moon.”

