South African doctors estimate that new strain can infect more and kill less

The large number of Ômicron mutations is an unusual fact that needs to be investigated in Brazil, say scientists consulted by the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper. Discovered in South Africa, the new variant of the coronavirus has 50 mutations. About 30 are located in the so-called spike protein, the one that allows the virus to enter human cells and is one of the main targets of vaccines against Covid-19.

A first hypothesis for the occurrence of so many mutations (three times more than what was seen in the Delta variant) is that it developed in an immunocompromised patient who harbored the Alpha variant for a long time in South Africa. The tests detect the Ômicron because it does not have a specific gene – the same as Alpha, according to international experts. “We had never seen a variant with so many mutations”, says professor Amilcar Tanuri, coordinator of the Virology Laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). Tanuri says he supports the hypothesis that emerging viruses tend to attenuate as they spread through the human population. With each mutation, the tendency is for them to become more transmissible and less lethal.

Content continues after the ad

READ MORE

The first reports from doctors in South Africa indicate that the virus spreads rapidly, but without a large number of serious cases. “This observation in South Africa is still empirical, but it corroborates the hypothesis of attenuation of the virus and increase in transmissibility”, says the coordinator of the UFRJ.

“In Brazil, we still haven’t had access to the Ômicron variant to study it”, says Tanuri. “As soon as it is detected in the country, the first thing to be done is to isolate the virus and put it in contact with the serum of patients vaccinated here in Brazil and also infected with the Delta variant”, says the virologist. In this way, it will be possible to know whether having overcome other coronaviruses confers some immunity (cross-protection) against Ômicron.

The second question that will need to be answered is how the new variant will behave. In other words: if it is going to replace Delta in Brazil, as it seems to be doing in Africa. As the virus can be transmitted faster than the competitor, it wins the dispute. The former continues to circulate, but to a lesser extent. It is worth remembering that Delta ended up not causing an increase in cases in Brazil – according to many experts, because of a combination of vaccination and sanitary measures.