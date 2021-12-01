SP confirms third case of omicron variant in Brazil | São Paulo

The Health Department of the State of São Paulo confirmed this Wednesday (1st) the third case of the Ômicron variant in Brazil.

This is the passenger from Ethiopia who disembarked at the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, in Greater SP, last Saturday (27), when he tested positive for Covid-19.

The sample was genetically sequenced by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

Also according to the folder, the 29-year-old man was tested at the airport upon disembarking in the country and had no symptoms. He is vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer’s immunizer and is doing well.

The state administration also claims that he has been in isolation at home since last Saturday and is being monitored by the city of Guarulhos, where he resides.

This Tuesday (31), the Adolfo Lutz Institute had already confirmed the first two cases of Covid contamination by the variant: a couple of Brazilian missionaries, who live in South Africa and came to São Paulo to visit family members who live in the East Zone of the capital. São Paulo.

They do not live in Brazil and, because of that, they had no record of their vaccination against Covid in the state of São Paulo in VaciVida.

In an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday morning (1st), the municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, said that the couple received a single dose of Janssen’s vaccine in South Africa.

They are in isolation, are doing well, have mild symptoms and are monitored by the City of São Paulo.

“They were vaccinated in South Africa with a dose of Janssen, both of them. Also their relatives are [visitando] here they are in the process of isolation. We are now going to test them this morning. The relatives have also been vaccinated”, said the municipal secretary of Health in the capital, Edson Aparecido, in an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday morning (1st).

Also according to the secretary, the municipal administration is carrying out a survey to identify all the people they had contact with during this period, even though they were in isolation, fulfilling quarantine.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS about vaccines and efficacy

“Our health teams are now in the field to locate all the people who had contact with them to monitor and follow up on this situation. We obviously have a circulation there that comes with travellers, but it is always possible that the virus is in a process of circulation throughout the country and through the capital here as well,” said Aparecido.

No vaccine offers 100% protection against disease, but all reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death, especially after the second dose.

It’s important to remember that vaccines work, but they’re not foolproof. Still, although the likelihood of infection after the vaccine is small, the more the disease is circulating, the greater the risk that the immunizer will fail. Hence the need to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible.

São Paulo identifies the first two cases of omicron in Brazil

First image of the omicron variant reveals more than twice as many mutations as delta

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa. According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021 in the country.

On Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that the variant was already present in the Netherlands on November 19 – a week before what was believed and before the WHO classifies it as a variant of concern.

The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant (see VIDEO above) .