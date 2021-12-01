SP confirms third case of omicron variant in Brazil

The São Paulo Health Department confirmed today the third case of the omicron variant of covid-19, potentially more contagious, in the state and also in Brazil.

The case concerns a 29-year-old man who, coming from Ethiopia, landed at Guarulhos Airport (SP) last Saturday (27). Upon arriving on Brazilian soil, the passenger was tested and then diagnosed with covid-19.

The identification that the man was infected with the omicron variant was made by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, linked to the government of São Paulo.

Also according to the Health Department, the man took two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 and has been in “home isolation” in Guarulhos since he arrived in Brazil, and has been asymptomatic until today.

The announcement of the third case comes after, yesterday, São Paulo confirmed the first two cases of people infected by omicrons on Brazilian soil: a couple who, coming from South Africa, arrived in Guarulhos last week.

The couple, consisting of a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, presented only mild symptoms of covid-19 and were instructed to stay in isolation, according to the state Health Ministry.

Both men and women were vaccinated against covid-19 — both received, in South Africa, the single dose of Janssen against covid-19, according to the Health Department of the city of São Paulo.