SP government requests new opinion from the Scientific Committee on the use of masks

After confirmation of Ômicron in the state, a group formed by physicians will hold a meeting to assess the use of masks in open environments

The Governor of São Paulo, João Doria, asked the Scientific Committee of the State Government for a new assessment of the need for using masks in open environments, after the confirmation of two cases in São Paulo (a couple from Africa) with the variant Ômicron of the coronavirus.

The opinion should be ready next week, after a meeting of the group formed by doctors. On December 24, the Government of São Paulo announced the relaxation of the use of masks in open areas, starting on December 11th.

“Our parameter has always been the epidemiological scenario in São Paulo. And, therefore, we need to know the impact of the new variant with the flexibility of using masks in open spaces. It is necessary to be cautious and evaluate this new element. Our commitment is to the health of the population”, said Doria.

Flexibility in the use of masks in open spaces was announced after guidance from the State Scientific Committee and positive data on advances in vaccination and the epidemiological scenario. The use of masks will remain mandatory indoors and on public transport.

The State of São Paulo currently has 75.8% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, that is, with two doses of the immunizing agent from Butantan/Coronavac, from Fiocruz/Astrazeneca/Oxford and Pfizer/BioNTech, in addition to a single dose from Janssen. If considered only the adult population, SP currently has about 93.7% of people vaccinated.