S&P reaffirms ‘BB-/B’ rating for Brazil, with stable outlook | finance

THE global ratings agency S&P reaffirmed this Tuesday (30) its assessment of Brazilian sovereign credit in local and foreign currency for long and short term in “BB-/B” , maintaining stable perspective. The institution’s base scenario assumes that the Brazilian government will gradually stabilize its recent debt growth, despite moderate economic growth over the next two years.

According to S&P, the Brazil’s economy has recovered faster than expected, but its growth prospects are still subdued. Thus, spending pressures and a rise in interest rates are likely to result in slow fiscal consolidation, with net government debt trending to 75% of GDP by 2024.

Thus, Brazil’s current credit rating, according to the rating agency, reflects weak fiscal performance, which results in high general government debt and interest charges. “It also reflects weak GDP growth over many years, worse than similarly rated peers,” says S&P.

The institution also outlined a negative and a positive scenario for the trajectory of Brazilian sovereign ratings.

At pessimistic hypothesis, S&P would downgrade Brazil’s credit rating in the next two years if fiscal results are worse than expected and further damage public finances, signaling a weaker institutional capacity to implement fiscal corrective measures.

“A looser fiscal consolidation path could also sustain high inflation and reduce the sovereign’s monetary flexibility. Likewise, fiscal imbalances that aggravate Brazil’s currently favorable external profile could result in a downgrade,” says the agency.