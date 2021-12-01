Sport is the second club relegated to Serie B 2022 | sport

Now, the Lion accumulates six relegations to Serie B in the history of the Brazilian Championship: 1989, 2001, 2009, 2012, 2018 and 2021.

Sport, ranked 19th, can still reach 42 points in Serie A, as it has three games to play (against Flamengo, Chapecoense and Athletico). However, they no longer have a chance of overtaking their opponents outside the relegation zone – Hurricane, 16th, has 42, but would beat Leão in the tie-breaker by number of victories.

With the fall confirmed, the Rubro-negro is not entitled to an award at the Brazilian Nationals. He disputes the final stretch just to fulfill the table and try to finish the championship in a better position – he occupies the penultimate place.

Over the past few weeks, despite reinforcing the hope for permanence, Sport had been working on planning for 2022.

Football executive Jorge Andrade, for example, arrived in early November with a mission to assemble the squad for next year. Shortly thereafter, the club agreed to renew the contract with coach Gustavo Florentín, who remains for the new season. The commander has even indicated names for the formation of the squad.