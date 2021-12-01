Spotify 2021 retrospective: how to see yours?

Find out which hits left their mark in your year 2021

The month of December has barely started, and the holiday atmosphere is already in the air! This Wednesday morning (01), the spotify released his famous retrospective, where users discover which were the hits that left their mark in their year 2021.

This year, users will have access to the most listened to artists list, total in-app minutes, favorite genres, plus exclusive videos from singers and bands in gratitude to fans who have their songs listed in the retrospective.

Find out how to view your Spotify 2021 Retrospective

To have access to the data of his retrospective, the user must access the official Spotify 2021 Retrospective page – click here.

When this link is opened, the algorithm will direct your Spotify app to open its retrospective, which will appear on the home screen.

Despite this, the data is only available in the app and in addition to the link, a banner on the home page gives access to the retrospective.

In the wake of this year’s retrospective, the music streaming starts with a joke in the “if this life were a movie” style and brings some songs that are the soundtrack of its year.

Afterwards, the traditional data starts to appear, like your 5 most listened songs, how many different genres you’ve listened to, who your favorite artists were and much more.

It does not stop there! To bring fan and artist closer and closer, Spotify brought exclusive videos of singers and bands in thanks to the fans who took them to the top of their retrospectives. Amazing, right?

