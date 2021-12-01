Spotify’s Wrapped 2021 is now available with its in-app year retrospective

Spotify released today (1st) Wrapped 2021 (2021 Retrospective), an annual resource that brings together lists of artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts most listened to by each of its 381 million users around the world. The individual rankings showed who was featured in 2021 in the various categories in the most popular music streaming app on the internet.

As usual, you’ll also be able to access your own Retrospective with the most listened to songs, artists and podcasts this year. The listings are generated by the platform’s algorithm that analyzes your musical tastes to build a playlist based on your activity, which can be shared with others or via social networks. New this year, the company has added the ability to share its #RetrospectivaSpotify experience on TikTok and has already left the cards in the right formats so the person just has to click the button.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

To facilitate content sharing, Spotify has produced cards in the formats most used in stories on social media, so interaction can be expanded beyond streaming. There’s also a special surprise: more than 170 artists and creators have recorded videos to thank fans for having them on their playlists. They are generic materials, but it’s nice to receive a “message” from your favorite singer.

Spotify also launched its experience for podcasters and artists: with access to their individualized data on the Wrapped microsite, creators can explore all the ways their fans have heard this year.

How to view Spotify’s Wrapped 2021

To access your Retrospective 2021 do the following: access Wrapped 2021 from your mobile phone (you will be redirected to the Spotify app on your mobile) and click on the Retrospective frame that appears on the screen.

As in previous years, each table shows data and curiosities about its activity throughout the year, such as the number of hours listened to, the total number of artists and also the most listened to in 2021.

In order to enhance the audience, the service also brought new tools to allow listeners unique ways to enjoy their albums or podcasts. This is the case with Retrospectiva 2021: Match, a feature inspired by the feature launched in August that allows you to combine your musical taste with that of a friend to see if you had the same tastes in the year that will end.

Source: Spotify