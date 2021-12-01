Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The US releases its private payroll numbers and the Institute of Supply Management gives its latest updates on manufacturing research as China’s factories resume their contraction.

Salesforce is under pressure after a disappointing update and David Marcus, the Facebook cryptoguru, is stepping down. Oil stages an impressive rally ahead of a long-awaited OPEC+ meeting.

The PEC dos Precatório advances in the Senate.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, December 1st.

1. US economic data

With the Federal Reserve chairman, being forced to acknowledge that the economy is rising higher and lasting longer than he expected, all eyes will be on the latest flurry of US economic data. Powell, for his part, will repeat his in the House of Representatives.

The most important number will likely be the private payroll survey for November, which acts as a warm-up to the government’s labor market report. Analysts expect the economy to have created another 525,000 jobs last month, down from 571,000 in October.

2. American stock markets

US equity markets are likely to open higher, although as on Monday the rally is not as big as the previous decline. Powell’s comments, while widely anticipated and actively encouraged by many voices in the market, still represent a milestone in the policy response to the pandemic that has accelerated the removal of the biggest supporter from the market over the past 20 months.

At around 9:02 am, the 100 futures were up 1.45%, while the and the futures were up 1.23% and 0.88%, respectively. The , ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian shares in New York, advanced 1.98% in the pre-opening period.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Salesforce (NYSE:) (SA:), whose guidance for the current quarter was substantially below forecasts when it published its results on Tuesday. Also in focus will be Facebook owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:) after David Marcus left his role of leading his virtual currency project. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:), Synopsis, Okta (NASDAQ:), Splunk (NASDAQ:) and PVH (NYSE:) (SA:) release their balances after the close.

3. PEC dos Precatório advances and sanitation auctions

The PEC for Precatório was approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Senate yesterday, 30, by 16 votes to 10. Among the changes negotiated is the determination that Fundef’s precatório will no longer be part of the spending ceiling. But the project still does not indicate the origin of the resources to pay the Auxílio Brasil permanently, which can be characterized as an escape from the Fiscal Responsibility Law. The text must be voted on in plenary today, 01.

Looking at the sanitation sector, around R$ 8.3 billion in investments can be collected in December through auctions. The highlights of these tenders are two blocks in the state of Alagoas and block 3 in Rio de Janeiro, which had no interest in the June tender. There will also be competition for four other smaller municipal projects.

The expectation, especially for the auctions in Alagoas, is that in addition to traditional operators such as Aegea Saneamento, Iguá Saneamento and Águas do Brasil, the tenders will also attract new companies, such as Equatorial Energia (SA:), Allonda, Encalso and Cymi.

4. Chinese stocks in the US

China is about to close the loophole that allowed dozens of Chinese companies to list in the US without first listing domestically, according to a Bloomberg report.

Regulators in Beijing have already asked giant Didi Global (NYSE:) to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, having challenged the request to pause trading while a security review was completed. Bloomberg said it is unclear whether other companies will be forced to withdraw under the planned regulations, which are still being drafted.

THE alibaba (NYSE:) (SA:) and many others have used a vehicle called a Variable Interest Entity, registered outside China, for listing in New York over the past few decades.

5. Oil hits OPEC speculation

Crude oil prices rallied vigorously on mounting speculation that OPEC and its partners, particularly Russia, will halt their monthly streak of production increases in an effort to prevent the market from slipping back into a supply surplus too quickly.

Ministers from the so-called OPEC+ bloc meet on Thursday to set production levels for January. Data released by OPEC on Tuesday showed that, for the third consecutive month, the cartel has failed to increase its output in line with its quota adjustment;

At 9:21 am, they rose 4.59%, to $69.25 a barrel, while oil prices rose 4.94%, to $72.65 a barrel.

The US government’s data on stocks is released at 11:30 am, a day after it reported a smaller draw in stocks than analysts had expected.