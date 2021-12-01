Stem cell therapy in US patient shows advance against type 1 diabetes, but result is not yet ‘cure’; understand | Health

On October 18, the American pharmaceutical company Vertex Pharmaceuticals released the results of a cell transplant performed in a patient with type 1 diabetes. In the case of this disease, the pancreas stops producing insulin and the person depends on injections of the hormone, normally applied. several times a day to survive.

The results released by the company are still phase 1/2 – they assessed the safety of the transplant – and have not been reviewed by other scientists or published in a journal.

The patient in question, a 64-year-old man, received the transplant and, after 3 months, had reduced the amount of insulin he received daily by 91% (from 34 units to just 2.9). He also had significantly better control over the amount of sugar (glucose) in his blood.

He will, however, need to take immunosuppressive drugs – which inhibit the action of the immune system, the body’s defense – for the rest of his life (understand in detail below).

The case was reported in an article published last Saturday (27) by the American newspaper “The New York Times”, which called it a “cure” for type 1 diabetes. (The pharmacist itself does not use the word “cure to describe the case”. ).

Despite representing a great advance in the treatment of the disease, “the word ‘cure’ is too strong“, explains endocrinologist Carlos Eduardo Barra Couri, who researches type 1 diabetes at USP in Ribeirão Preto.

“The objective of this research, at no time, is to cure diabetes. It is worth highlighting this”, he emphasizes. “They were able to greatly reduce the dose of insulin in this 64-year-old man. The main thing about this study is that this man had a lot of highs and lows in glucose and had been having severe hypoglycemia.”

For 18 years, Couri has been part of a study that used chemotherapy to “reset” the immune system of patients with type 1 diabetes and allow them to live without the need for insulin – he stresses, however, that even in these cases, people don’t were exactly “cured”.

In this article, you will understand in questions and answers why the case of the American patient is not a cure – and why curing type 1 diabetes is so difficult:

It is an autoimmune disease – in which the person’s own immune system attacks the body’s cells. In this case, the cells pancreas beta are attacked. This causes the organ to stop producing insulin or to produce too little.

This type of diabetes is also called insulin dependent – and not it can only be controlled with lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise (although these are part of the treatment).

When the pancreas stops producing insulin, the levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood become high – insulin is used to remove sugar from the blood and take it into the cells to produce energy. Without insulin, glucose remains in the blood.

The high level of sugar in the blood can bring several damages to health, such as blindness, glaucoma, kidney, circulatory, feet and heart problems. If left untreated, the disease can lead to death. In addition to insulin injections, to control the disease, a person needs to have a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and exercise.

What was different about the American patient?

There is a detail in the treatment of type 1 diabetes: when the patient applies insulin, the blood glucose level drops – as expected.

The detail is that this glucose level cannot drop too much – or the person has a frame called hypoglycemia. She starts sweating, shivering, may feel dizzy or faint. If the hypoglycemia is not remedied as soon as possible, the person could go into a coma and die. That’s why patients with diabetes need to constantly monitor their blood glucose levels.

In the year before starting treatment, the American patient, diagnosed 20 years ago, had 5 episodes of severe and potentially fatal hypoglycaemia. This does not happen with all patients who have type 1 diabetes: it is a condition of the disease called labile diabetes, explains Couri.

In these cases, diabetes is like a roller coaster: the person has several highs and lows of glucose even if you measure it constantly and eat properly.

“When a person has some episodes of severe hypoglycemia in recent years, it means they have a high risk of death in the medium term. So, normally, in this patient profile, the benefit outweighs the risk [de um transplante]”, says the endocrinologist.

“The transplantation of pancreatic islets already exists [células que produzem insulina] taken from cadavers implanted in the liver – for precisely this patient profile. In Canada, this is already an approved therapy”, completes Couri.

The novelty of the study, explains the doctor, is that researchers were able, for the first time, to develop beta cells from stem cells, in the laboratory.

“There are several stages in which the embryonic cell gradually develops until it becomes a beta cell, and it involves the infusion of substances in the medium at the right dose, at the right time. This was the big thing”, he says.

What are the risks of a transplant?

There is basically an issue involved in having a beta cell transplant to treat diabetes: the person undergoing the procedure will need immunosuppressive drugs for the rest of their lives. These drugs work by inhibiting the action of the immune system – preventing two things:

let it attack (again) the cells of the pancreas ;

; that he rejects the cells that have been transplanted. (Patients undergoing other types of transplants also need to use this type of medication).

The problem is that the immunosuppressive drug makes the patient more susceptible to infections, for example, since the immune system is inhibited.

“Immunosuppression makes the patient more susceptible. And if he catches a virus, pneumonia, will his body respond in the same way?” asks Couri.

Patients receiving immunosuppressive drugs were, for example, considered priority groups in vaccination against Covid-19.

What researchers still don’t know? What are the next steps?

Scientists still don’t know:

how long the American’s treatment will work: he received half the dose of beta cells that was expected – because the results were better than expected. It remains to be seen whether he will need a new transplant.

the safety of the procedure: “What can the implantation of a cell developed in the laboratory do in the liver of this patient in the long term? What can immunosuppression do to it in the long term?”, points out Couri.

Researchers plan to test encapsulated beta cells – with a layer of protection, so that they are not attacked by the immune system. In that case, the person would not need immunosuppressants.

“This is the ‘cat leap'”, says Couri – these cells are wrapped in a capsule that prevents the immune system from attacking these cells. Then, yes, the patient may perhaps have a relevant clinical improvement and, who knows, he may not even need to use insulin – and without the need to use immunosuppressants”.

What Causes Type 1 Diabetes?

not known. There are genetic factors that increase the propensity for having the disease; having a close relative with the problem also increases the risk.

“We’re completing 100 years of insulin and we don’t know what the trigger is. We don’t know what the causative agent of type 1 diabetes is – we just know that it’s autoimmune, that there’s a fight between the immune system and the pancreas,” explains doctor.