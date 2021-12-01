STF annuls evidence of the case against Flávio Bolsonaro and defense suggests nullity

By three votes to one, the 2nd STF class decided to nullify evidence of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and 16 other people in the case that investigates an alleged scheme of “cracking” in the office of the president’s son as a deputy.

With the decision, the Financial Intelligence Reports (RIFs) and the evidence arising from them contained in the case against the. With that, the defense evaluates that the process is completely deflated and suggests that there is a tendency of annulment.

It turns out that this decision will not come from the STF, but from the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. The vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the case, decided for the annulment of financial intelligence reports (RIFs) and other resulting evidence, that is, that were produced, collected or requested based on these documents.

He also declares the evidence obtained by the Criminal Investigation Procedure (PIC) of the Rio de Janeiro MP to be useless.

Consulted by CNN, the senator’s defense sees the decision as confirmation of the ‘fruit of the poisoned tree’. This is a term used in law to suggest that an entire process can be compromised if evidence is found to be illegal.

THE CNN questioned the Court of Justice and the State Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and is awaiting a return.

Earlier, another vote in the 2nd STF group with the same score – 3 to 1 – gave the first victory of the day to Flávio Bolsonaro. With votes from Gilmar Mendes, Ricardo Lewandowski and Nunes Marques, the group decided to ignore the MP-RJ’s complaint that he asked for Flavio Bolsonaro not to benefit from privileged forum. In both votes, Luiz Edson Fachin agreed with the arguments of the MP-RJ, but the vote was lost.

