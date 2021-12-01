Still Worth the AMD Ryzen 5 1600 in 2021?

Could it be that the first generation Ryzen still brews?

It’s been four years since AMD Ryzen’s arrival on the market, and they’ve definitely made a big impact on the home processor market. The Ryzen 5 1600 has long been at the top of our recommendations, even it was still being recommended in this article from the beginning of last year!

Make a PIX and send your message to encourage Adrena Lives!

With the Zen2 and even Zen3 already on the market, and with so much baggage accumulated, does an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 still make sense? In addition to the second-hand market, it is still found new in the national market, in the range of R$900.

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Specs website

The system used includes:



– Continues after advertising –

– AMD Ryzen 50 1600AE

– 2x 8GB @2666MHz G.SKILL

– AORUS B450M

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders

– Cooler Master V850 source

– open bench

Tuesday (11/29) from 20:00, Brasília time, Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Cassiano Presoto (@presotocassian) will turn on this component and see what works, or what doesn’t.



– Continues after advertising –

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.